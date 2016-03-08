Empoli director reveals why AC Milan fans 'will love' Bennacer
21 July at 11:30Ismael Bennacer will complete his move from Empoli to AC Milan in the coming days after experiencing a fantastic African Cup of Nations with Algeria, winning the competition and also receiving the award for the best player of the tournament. Empoli's sporting director Pietro Accardi spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about the player and his potential contribution at the Sa Siro.
"Ismael is a warrior, Milan fans will love him. We have good scouts around Europe and when we find the right profile, we try not to let them escape. Of course, for Bennacer we made several trips," he said.
"Bennacer is curious, even tactically. He is nice, open. Everyone in the group loved him. He wants to get to the top and he will get there. I believe that today we can only thank each other because Empoli is a nice place to grow for a young player and he has so much room for improvement.
"I have an action against Fiorentina on my mind. Ismael recovered the ball, an opponent fell on him and made a cut on his tibia. He got up and went to retrieve the ball again. Then we gave him seven stitches. The San Siro audience will like it. The fans, in any club, want to see the players fighting and sweating," Accardi concluded.
