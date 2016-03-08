Empoli-Juve 1-2 ratings: Ronaldo stunner hides Juventus fatigue

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus struggled but managed to beat Empoli at the Castellani on Saturday and Cristiano Ronaldo was the undisputed man of the match. The Portuguese scored a brace that helped the Old Lady to seal the three points after that she had gone 1-0 down through a goal of Francesco Caputo in the first half.



Ronaldo’s first goal came in the 54th minute through a penalty kick awarded to Juve for a foul of Bennacer on Paulo Dybala. The referee’s decision seems controversial as Dybala falls on the floor as soon as he feels the touch of his opponent. At the same time, however, the midfielder is too slow to get rid of the ball and Dybala gets in possession of it.



Ronaldo’s second goal gifted Juventus the win. A proper stunner scored in the 70th minute. An amazing goal from at least 25 meters, just unreachable for Empoli goalkeeper Ivan Provedel who was at his second appearance in Serie A.



The Tuscans pushed in the final minutes with Allegri who was literally furious with his lads. The Italian didn't watch the last free kick for the home team, waiting for his players in the tunnel of the Castellani.



For the second time this season, after the home win against Napoli, Ronaldo has taken the Old Lady by the hand leading her to the victory.



@lorebetto





CLICK ON THE GALLERY FOR THE PLAYER RATINGS

Lorenzo Bettoni