Empoli-Juventus, Caputo reveals secret behind perfect first half

27 October at 18:53
Francesco Caputo scored the opener against Juventus allowing the Tuscans to lead over the Old Lady at half time. Speaking to Sky Sport after the half time whistle, Caputo explained the reason behind such a perfect first half of the Serie A newcomers: "That's how we prepared this game. We are doing well and we have to continue. We created troubles with some counter attacks, we can't stop now", the Italian strikers said.

