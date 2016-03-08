

Empoli’s last Serie A win against Juventus came back in April 1999 (1-0 at the Castellani) – since then the Bianconeri have won 12 times, drawing twice against Empoli.



Empoli have lost 17 times in the top-flight against Juve - only against Inter have they suffered more defeats (18).



Juve are unbeaten in their last 17 away fixtures in Serie A (W14 D3) – their longest unbeaten run away from home under Massimiliano Allegri.



Empoli have taken only two points since the International break in September – only Frosinone and Chievo have won fewer points during this period.



Juventus have already scored four goals from corner situations – more than any other side in the competition this season.



Juventus have scored the most goals in the opening 30 minutes of play (7), whilst Empoli have conceded the most in the opening 15 minutes (4).