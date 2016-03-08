Empoli-Juventus: team news and predicted line-ups

Empoli’s last Serie A win against Juventus came back in April 1999 (1-0 at the Castellani) – since then the Bianconeri have won 12 times, drawing twice against Empoli.



Empoli have lost 17 times in the top-flight against Juve - only against Inter have they suffered more defeats (18).



Juve are unbeaten in their last 17 away fixtures in Serie A (W14 D3) – their longest unbeaten run away from home under Massimiliano Allegri.



Empoli have taken only two points since the International break in September – only Frosinone and Chievo have won fewer points during this period.



Juventus have already scored four goals from corner situations – more than any other side in the competition this season.



Juventus are set to face Empoli at the Castellani today. The Old Lady wants to return to win after last week-end's draw against Genoa and Massimiliano Allegri is not going to make many changes to the Bianconeri line-up.Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado are set to start up front with Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic and Rodrigo Bentancur in the middle of the park.The Italian tactician has only one doubt at the back where either Joao Cancelo or Alex Sandro will rest to leave space to Mattia De Sciglio.