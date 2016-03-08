Empoli-Milan: match preview and predicted line-ups
27 September at 15:45Empoli will host AC Milan tonight to wrap up the final match of Serie A match-day six. Empoli currently sit in 17th, on 4 points from five games whilst Milan sit in 16th, on 5 points from their first four games, with their opening game postponed due to the tragic bridge collapse that took place in Genoa.
Empoli’s only victory this season came on the opening day of Serie A, when they defeated Cagliari 2-0. Since then, they have suffered defeats to Genoa, Lazio and, most recently, Sassuolo. A 3-0 defeat at home to Cittadella in Coppa Italia sums up Empoli’s poor start to the 18/19 campaign, something that Milan will be looking to capitalise on.
Milan, on the other hand, have won one of their first four in Serie A, 2-1 at home against AS Roma. Their only other win this season came in Europa League away at Luxembourg side Dudelange. Disappointing draws against Atalanta and Cagliari have pinned the Rossoneri back, whilst the defeat to Napoli in their first game of the season set somewhat of a precedent.
Predicted line-ups:
Empoli (4-3-3): Terracciano; Veseli, Maietta, Silvestre, Di Lorenzo; Krunic, Capezzi, Bennacer; La Gumina, Traore, Caputo
Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Laxalt, Romagnoli, Musacchio, Calabria; Bonaventura, Biglia, Kessie; Calhanoglu, Borini, Suso
