Empoli president admits Napoli interested in midfielder Krunic
15 April at 16:30Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi has spoken exclusively to CalcioMercato.com about a number of topics, including midfielder Rade Krunic and the interest of top clubs in the Bosnian.
"Krunic? I believe he is a Champions League player. He found more continuity, scored 5 goals. Napoli have shown their appreciation for him, as I believe they have for many other players. We will see everything in the end, now it is early to talk about the market."
Krunic has a contract with Empoli until 2021 and joined the club from Borac Cacak in 2015.
