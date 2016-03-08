Empoli president admits Napoli interested in midfielder Krunic

15 April at 16:30
Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi has spoken exclusively to CalcioMercato.com about a number of topics, including midfielder Rade Krunic and the interest of top clubs in the Bosnian. 

"Krunic? ​I believe he is a Champions League player. He found more continuity, scored 5 goals. ​Napoli have shown their appreciation for him, as I believe they have for many other players. We will see everything in the end, now it is early to talk about the market."

Krunic has a contract with Empoli until 2021 and joined the club from Borac Cacak in 2015.

