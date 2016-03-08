Empoli president confirms Juventus have agreement to sign starlet

12 June at 18:00
Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi has spoken to TMW about the rumours linking Ivorian midfielder Hamed Traore with a switch to Juventus; confirming that, in fact, an agreement has been made and just the official finishing touches are required before he becomes a Juventus player.

"The deal with Juventus is in the pipeline, there are only signatures but there is an agreement and everything is defined. In January he was already a boy of great potential but the last five months have given us a player of important perspective. For top teams, he is a complementary footballer, but I believe he is destined for a very important career because today he is at 70-80% of his technical and physical qualities, but he has an extraordinary level of intelligence."

