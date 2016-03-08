Empoli president convinced about Sarri-CR7 relationship and reveals how Juve will play
18 June at 13:00Empoli's president Fabrizio Corsi spoke to Tuttosport about the appointment of Maurizio Sarri at Juventus and elaborated on the future relationship the former Empoli and Napoli coach could have with the star of the Team Cristiano Ronaldo.
"I am convinced that after two weeks the players will get used to his methods. For example, the defensive line: they will realize that his notions are decisive and will recognize his individual advantages as well as effort," he said.
"Sarri is an extremely pleasant and never banal person. A true friendship was born between us. We talked about everything and not just about football. He is an intelligent person with an interesting suitcase of experiences, even at the international level given the previous work.
"Ronaldo? The great champions are such not only for their physical and technical qualities but also because they have an above average intellectual coefficient. I am convinced that Ronaldo will understand the skills of Sarri, who, for his part, will have an advantage of working with CR7.
"The game style? I don't know if he will play with the 4-3-3 but it will certainly be a Juventus side that will hold the ball and will have an enjoyment of the game, which will not immediately look for the attacker but there will be a game search," the Empoli president concluded.
Go to comments