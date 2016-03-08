Empoli president says Juve to solve Sarri deal by Saturday



Fabrizio Corsi, president of Empoli dropped a huge hint as to who will be next Juventus coach.



Speaking to Telelombardia, Corsi said that Juventus told him Sarri will be their head coach be Saturday.



"Problems for Sarri to free himself from Chelsea? He now grumbles and is a bit pessimistic but at Juve they told me Saturday that they are going to solve it”.



Former Empoli and Napoli boss Sarri is widely expected to be announced as Juve boss after only one season in London, however, the name of Pep Guardiola refuses to go away.



It is believed that Sarri and Juve have reached an agreement but the pair are just waiting on Chelsea to give the deal the green light as the London club still need to find a successor. There is also still the matter of the 5 million compensation that will be owed to Chelsea if Sarri is to break his contract.







