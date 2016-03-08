Empoli president: that’s why I didn’t shake the hand with the referee against Juventus

Fabrizio Corsi, president of Empoli, interviewed by Radio Crc, returns to the topics of Saturday's match against Juventus: "Penalty? We knew we would get pissed off and that we could lose. For me it was not a penalty, but Bennacer made an ingenuity, he made three mistakes and one was to put his arm in front of Dybala. These are points of view and we wonder why he did not go to see the VAR as he did with Bonucci and I'm also doubtful about that. Krunic was placed between the defender and the ball and made the same movement that made Dybala and of course the referee whistled a foul for Juventus. We have lost in a beautiful evening for everyone. We have all done our duty. Is there the subjection? I must not believe in that. Calvarese refereed Juventus-Empoli two years ago and I went to congratulate with him, because he did very well. Yesterday I did not congratulate with him, today there are many Juventus fans who say that they can get even more dislikes with these episodes ".

Emanuele Giulianelli