Empoli sack Andreazzoli after wishing him happy birthday

L'Empoli FC rende noto di aver sollevato Aurelio Andreazzoli dall'incarico di responsabile tecnico della Prima Squadra https://t.co/oNTZoacuXE — Empoli Fc Official (@EmpoliCalcio) 5 November 2018

Serie A side Empoli have sacked their manager Aurelio Andrezzoli after having wished him happy birthday.

Empoli wished their manager Andreazzoli happy birthday yesterday and the announcement of his sacking came as a shock.



The Azzurri have won just a single game in the Serie A so far this season and the last time they won a game was back in August in a 2-0 win over Cagliari. They are 18th in the Serie A and their last game saw them lost 5-1 to Napoli.



