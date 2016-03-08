Empoli sack Andreazzoli after wishing him happy birthday

05 November at 21:30
Serie A side Empoli have sacked their manager Aurelio Andrezzoli after having wished him happy birthday.
 

Empoli wished their manager Andreazzoli happy birthday yesterday and the announcement of his sacking came as a shock.

The Azzurri have won just a single game in the Serie A so far this season and the last time they won a game was back in August in a 2-0 win over Cagliari. They are 18th in the Serie A and their last game saw them lost 5-1 to Napoli.

