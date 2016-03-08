Empoli v Juventus: Furious Allegri leaves the bench before final whistle

Following Juventus' 2-1 win over Empoli today, Old Lady boss Massimiliano Allegri was seen having left the touchline well before the game had ended.Francesco Caputo had scored for Empoli to hand them a first-half lead, thanks to Alex Sandro being caught out of position. A Cristiano Ronaldo brace in the second half saw Juventus keep their unbeaten run going in the Serie A.Allegri's actions though were strange. Well before Empoli had taken the last free-kick, Allegri had stormed off from the touchline and had gone into the tunnel well before the game had ended.It was because he was frustrated with how his side was conducting itself, making fouls and showings signs of very bad play. That left Allegri and forced him to go off early.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)