Empoli want Lazio midfielder Danilo Cataldi
31 July at 19:15According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Empoli are hot on the tracks of two midfielders to strengthen their side ahead of the new season.
First is Sampdoria’s 23-year-old midfielder Capezzi but more focus appears to be on Lazio’s Danilo Cataldi, also 23.
Cataldi spent last season on loan at Benevento and relatively impressed, yet Simone Inzaghi took the pre-season to evaluate whether or not he wanted to keep him on at the club.
A loan move could be possible but Lazio are keener to offload the midfielder permanently, if Inzaghi decides his time in Biancoceleste colours is up.
