As reported by Sky Sport, the last details of te agreement have been finalized. Can will sign a four-year deal with the club, with only the medicals left to undergo. After that, the German midfielder will put pen to paper, making things official.

Emre Can will join the Bianconeri on a free transfer, as his contract with Liverpool expired after the past season.

Juventus are getting closer to completing the signing of Emre Can.