Emre Can: At the moment, I am not happy at Juventus
10 October at 11:10Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ midfielder Emre Can has expressed his frustration over lack of time at the club.
The German international was linked with a move away from the Turin-based club during the recently concluded summer transfer window, but he opted to stay.
However, Can’s future at the club is far from certain especially after he was dropped from the Juve’s UEFA Champions League squad.
The 25-year-old, who is currently with the national team and had a good outing in a 2-2 friendly against Argentina on Wednesday, while talking to the media after the match, expressed his frustration over the lack of playing time at the club.
“At the moment I'm not happy,” said Can. “I'm not playing much. It is unlike last season, where I played in important matches.”
However, the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is still optimistic about changing of things after the international break.
“How can I improve the situation?” he asked. “I am just doing the basics well on the training ground. I haven't had my chance yet, but I hope I will have it on my return to Turin.”
Can has joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer from English Premier League outfit Liverpool and till now has represented the club in 32 league matches, where he has scored four goals.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments