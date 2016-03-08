Emre Can completes Juventus medical:Video and photo
21 June at 14:11Juventus have confirmed that German international midfielder Emre Can has completed his medical prior to his move to the Turin club in the summer transfer window.
Emre Can is a free agent after he was released by the English Premier League club Liverpool after his contract expired. The Old Lady have long been after the former Reds midfielder and they will sign him now.
Currently, the 24 year old is in Italy and he has now completed his medical. We will wait for an official confirmation on his move to Juventus soon.
