Emre Can faces backlash after sexist comment on Ronaldo red
20 September at 16:30Juventus midfielder is facing allegations of sexism after his comments speaking to DAZN in reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card in the Champions League match between the Old Lady and La Liga club Valencia yesterday evening.
“That’s supposed to be a red? I just heard he said it was because of hair pulling. We’re not women, we play football.”
"If you're going to give a red for that, you can give a red for anything. It was 100 per cent not a red card."
Can is already facing backlash on social media over his choice of words, especially relevant given the push to bring women’s football up in Italy and specifically Juventus, who founded their women’s team in 2017.
It is unknown yet whether or not Emre Can will be punished by the club or if he will face any other repercussions but certainly it isn’t too much of a struggle to expect an apology in the coming days, given the reaction on social media.
