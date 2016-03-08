Emre Can: 'I will have better moments with Juventus'

Juventus midfielder Emre Can believes that there will surely be better times for him at the bianconeri in the future.



Can started for Germany last night against Argentina and he played as the third centre-back in the 5-2-3 formation.



After the game, he talked to Sportsmediaset and said: ​"I think that for me there will be better moments also with Juventus now that I will return from the national team I hope that I will play more minutes and I can't wait because I feel fit and I think I can help the team Sarri's last words are pleasing even though I haven't played much in Juventus until now.



"But I'm confident and I know I can help the team when I play, so I hope to do it soon ".