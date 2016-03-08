Emre Can issues statement: 'I'll keep fighting for Juventus'

I will always be grateful to Juventus Turin and how they supported and stood by me since I am part of the club, particularly during my time of illness. — Emre Can (@emrecan_) September 4, 2019

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has delivered a message to Juventus after being excluded from the UEFA Champions League squad for the bianconeri.The Old Lady released their list of players for the Champions League and the names of Can and Mario Mandzukic were missing. The German expressed shock about the decision in an interview that he gave to BILD.But now, Can has spoken publicly on Twitter, thanking Juventus for standing by him and has committed to the club by vowing to fight for it.He said: ​"I will always be grateful to Juventus Turin and how they supported and stood by me since I am part of the club, particularly during my time of illness."He also said:" ​Out of respect to Juventus and my teammates, whose success has always been my first priority, I won’t say anything more and will continue fighting on the pitch. Yours, Emre."Can joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer after his contract at Liverpool had expired.