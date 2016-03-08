Emre Can: 'Juventus is a family club like Liverpool was'
17 February at 13:10Juventus midfielder Emre Can believes that the bianconeri are similar to Liverpool because both of them are like a family club.
Can joined the Old Lady from Liverpool in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer after his contract at the Anfield based club expired. Can has had to fight off injuries to now begin to play well at the club, as he scored for the club against Sassuolo last weekend.
Can was recently talking in a lengthy interview with Tuttosport and he was asked about how the experiences of playing for Liverpool and then the Old Lady are different.
He said: " Juve is a family, it is a family club indeed, and I found many similarities with Liverpool, where the spirit of the dressing room is similar.
"I really like Juve, because it is not a set of champions, but clearly feel the sense of team.The individuality count much less than the group, in the national team I often talk with the comrades of situations that are lived in other big clubs and tell me very different things: players who arrive at training , they change and hello."
