Emre Can: 'Nobody can reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo'
17 February at 12:15Juventus midfielder Emre Can has praised Cristiano Ronaldo and he believes that no one can reach the level of the Portuguese summer signing from Real Madrid.
Ronaldo joined the bianconeri from the Los Blancos this past summer for a fee of 100 million euros and since then, he has done very well for the club. He has made 24 appearances in the Serie A, finding the back of the net as many as 19 times already.
Can was recently talking in an interview with Tuttosport and he was asked about how Ronaldo is as a player and as a human being.
The German said: "Here is Cristiano Ronaldo, the biggest player in the world, but in the locker room he is the same as the others and behaves naturally.
"Everyone asks me and not only in interviews. Even at home, my family and friends always ask me about Cristiano, he is a crazy football player. You realize when he plays, for what he feels on the pitch, for the goals he scores, for the way he thinks the actions: I think nobody can reach him.
"And then there is his attitude out of the field: good boy, not at all presumptuous, but rather extremely humble. Christian raises the level. It makes you live a plan above, because you see him training and you think you can only learn from him and then you commit more. Chiellini explained to me that the fans waiting for us in front of the away hotels have multiplied, he is an icon, not just a player."
