Emre Can: 'People would be surprised to see how normal Cristiano Ronaldo is'
20 March at 17:00Speaking in a long interview with German sports outlet Bild, Juventus midfielder Emre Can revealed more about his thoughts since joining Juventus, his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo and of the club in general.
"Tactically I had never played like I did against Atletico, we were always passing from the three-man defence to the four. It was a brilliant move by Allegri.
"I don't want to evaluate [Ronaldo's] gesture, but after that of Simeone in the first leg, it must be said that someone like Ronaldo, given the performance, is allowed to respond and celebrate as he wishes. Everyone in the stadium knew to whom the exultation was addressed. I have a great time with him, I was delighted with his hat-trick because the first leg wasn't easy for him. He had to swallow several bitter mouthfuls and wanted to answer, but the way he did it, with that hat-trick, is incredible.
"Of Ronaldo I can say that he is a very quiet type, with his feet firmly on the ground. He doesn't show off his star-like appearance and impresses me a lot, he is the first to say hello, thank you for everything. He does not behave so only with us teammates, but also with all the masseurs, coaches, etc. People would be surprised to see how normal he is."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments