Emre Can returns for Juve, but for how long?

The cracks remain and they are not just normal cracks, they are a symptom of a wound that can hardly recompose.



Because Emre Can has understood from the beginning of June that new Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri didn't see him as a first choice player.



He tried every way he could have to get back into the running and give everything for the club, but it just didn’t work out.



Things went to the point of no return it seemed when the German international was excluded from Juve’s UEFA Champions League squad.



After the public outburst, the Juventus management asked Can to remain calm because the club didn’t want anyone to come in public and express his point of view about the club or the management the way he did.



Despite feeling hurt with how he was treated, Can remained a true Juve player who is still willing to give his all for the Bianconeri colors.



Something he showed in the match against SPAL where he played because of injuries and absences.



For Sarri, Can’s case is simple because the former Liverpool player is still at the club and he is an extreme professional as he has been showing during training sessions despite being dropped from the Champions League squad.



However, for the player, things are different. The 25-year-old is willing to give his all for the Turin-based club and is hoping for the things to change.



If not, then he will look for alternatives. French club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) were interested in him during the summer and the former Bayern Munich player is hoping to see them return for him in January as well.



Fabrizio Romano