Emre Can reveals difference between Serie A and Premier League

Yesterday, new midfielder Emre Can made his first start for Juventus since joining them from Liverpool and it was his first start at any game since last March.



The 24-year-old assisted Cristiano Ronaldo's second goal, the one that granted Juventus the three points of the tie.



In the post-match after the game against Sassuolo, German midfielder Can spoke to Juventus website about his first start for the Old Lady: "Last year I was injured and I think the last time I started a match was in March. As this was my first game I think it went pretty well I know that I can do better, but I'm happy to have helped the team.



Compared to the English Premier League, football is different, the teams defend themselves very well and give fewer chances, better Do I prefer to play at the center or wide? Positions are up to the coach to decide."

