"It's one of the biggest days of my life."



Emre Can speaks for the first time as a Juventus player! #WelcomeToJu #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/JrdOqcVj1x — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) June 21, 2018

New Juventus signing Emre Can talked to the club’s official TV Channel after signing a four-year deal with the club.“This is an amazing day for me, one of the best in my life. I am happy to be here, it’s a big club. I’ve visited the J Medical and the head quarters that are big and amazing places.”“I chose Juventus because this is a great club, I’ve been dreaming to join Juventus since I was a child. Everybody knows this club is a winning one, I am a winner too and that’s why I will have no problems in settling in well.”“Juve was in my destiny, when I was six one of my coaches told me that I was destined to play for Juve. I will never forget that and I am happy to be here. Khedira confirmed me that this is a great club and that I would fit in well.”“Everybody knows that Allegri is a winner. I talked to him and I am looking forward to beginning the season. Our objective is to win the Scudetto, we know it’s not going to be easy. Number 23? It brings me luck I had asked my agent if I could take it because it was worn by many legends.”