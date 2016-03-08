Emre Can, Ronaldo, Pjanic: all the commissions paid by Juve to agents and the figures
02 March at 13:45Juventus have been very active on the transfer market in the past years, signing many players on a free transfer (Emre Can or Aaron Ramsey) as well as players with enormous salaries like Cristiano Ronaldo. But in all of these operations, the Bianconeri management had to make significant investments, especially in terms of commissions to agents.
As reported by Calcio & Finanza, in fact, Juventus, between agents and prosecutors has spent just over 37 million euros for the market operations of the 2018/19 season. Of this overall figure, 6 were fully expensed as costs in the semester (like that to Khedira's agents of 1 and 3 million), while the other 31 will be amortized over a period equal to the contract term of the players purchased.
The most important amount concerns the engagement of Emre Can, who joined Juventus after his contract with Liverpool expired: the commission paid to the agents of the German was 15.86 million euros. Another 11.5 million were paid to Jorge Mendes for the Ronaldo deal, while 2.4 million ended up in Pjanic's agent's pocket for the renewal of the Bosnian contract. To conclude, 200 thousand was paid for the return of Leonardo Bonucci.
Go to comments