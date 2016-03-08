Emre Can's decision to join Juventus shows their appeal says Bernardeschi's agent
25 June at 11:30The agent of Federico Bernardeschi has revealed Emre Can’s decision to join Juventus despite attracting interest from other clubs shows the Turin club’s appeal.
“Emre Can? He’s an exceptional signing because there were other top clubs in for him and he embraced the Juventus project. This shows how much appeal the champions of Italy have in attracting top foreign players,” Beppe Bozzo said.
