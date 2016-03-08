Emre Can sends message to Liverpool after Serie A title: 'I came here to win trophies'

Juventus secured their 35th Serie A title yesterday with a 2-1 win at the Allianz Stadium against Fiorentina. For players like Bonucci or Chiellini, it was already their 8th Scudetto, while others, including Cristiano Ronaldo or Emre Can, who arrived on a free transfer last summer after a spell at Liverpool. And the German midfielder took his time on social media to target a subtle message to his former club after winning his first Italian league title.