Emre Can sends warning to Ajax: 'We won't play for 0-0'
16 April at 18:00Juventus midfielder Emre Can looks to be fit to play against Ajax tonight and the German midfielder has spoken to Sky Sport ahead of the Champions League tie:
"Ajax are a very strong team, there are many young players but they are ready to do battle: we respect them but we do not fear them. We want to be able to impose our game and seek victory as much as possible, we will certainly not play for 0-0, even if it is a result that would help us qualify, they will play as usual: they will attack us high, press and go on the attack. It will be tough."
The first leg finished 1-1 in Amsterdam and, therefore, as Can says, a 0-0 draw would be enough to put the Bianconeri into the semi-finals.
