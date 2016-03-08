Emre Can sends warning to Ajax: 'We won't play for 0-0'

16 April at 18:00
Juventus midfielder Emre Can looks to be fit to play against Ajax tonight and the German midfielder has spoken to Sky Sport ahead of the Champions League tie:

"​Ajax are a very strong team, there are many young players but they are ready to do battle: we respect them but we do not fear them. We want to be able to impose our game and seek victory as much as possible, we will certainly not play for 0-0, even if it is a result that would help us qualify, they will play as usual: they will attack us high, press and go on the attack. It will be tough."

The first leg finished 1-1 in Amsterdam and, therefore, as Can says, a 0-0 draw would be enough to put the Bianconeri into the semi-finals.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.