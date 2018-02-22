Emre Can set for Juventus medical

Tuttosport report that Liverpool star Emre Can will undergo his Juventus medical soon as he looks to complete his switch to Turin by next week.



It is said that while Can has already completed one half of the medical tests already, the second half of the tests will be done after Liverpool's upcoming UEFA Champions League final in Kiev against Real Madrid.



Can will travel to Turin early next week and is likely to sign the Juventus contract after the medical.



Can's back problems were assessed in the first part of the medical and they do not concern Juventus.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)