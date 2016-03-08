Emre Can surgery: Juventus star out for two months?
27 October at 16:15Juventus star Emre Can is likely to undergo a surgery due to a thyroid nodule that may need to be removed.
Massimiliano Allegri confirmed yesterday that a surgery for the former Liverpool star is ‘highly likely’.
“Emre is finalizing his medical tests, doctors will decide whether he needs a surgery but at this point, it’s very likely”, the Italian tactician during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Empoli clash.
According to Tuttosport, the German is undergoing medical tests in Italy and in the coming hours he could fly to Frankfurt where the player has already met some doctors specialized on the matter.
According to the Turin-based paper, the recovery time of the 24-year-old is still hard to predict. It all depends on what the problem is but the player could remain out of action for a period of time between one and two months.
Emre Can joined Juventus from Liverpool as a free agent last summer.
