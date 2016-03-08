After late drama, Bernardeschi gave Juve the lead, having trailed 2-1 in the early stages in the second half. Can, who replaced Khedira, had a great first game.

In fact , during his time on the pitch, he didn't misplace a single pass. This has surprised many at Juventus, given that he's new to the team.

Emre Can made his league debut with Juventus on Saturday afternoon, as his side took on Chievo away from home.