Emre Can: the stat that surprises everybody at Juve
20 August at 18:30Emre Can made his league debut with Juventus on Saturday afternoon, as his side took on Chievo away from home.
After late drama, Bernardeschi gave Juve the lead, having trailed 2-1 in the early stages in the second half. Can, who replaced Khedira, had a great first game.
In fact, during his time on the pitch, he didn't misplace a single pass. This has surprised many at Juventus, given that he's new to the team.
Happy that my first #SerieA game had this perfect end! #ForzaJuve #EC23 #iCan #WeCan #FinoAllaFine @juventusfc pic.twitter.com/Wusrbjf4Vz— Emre Can (@emrecan_) 18 augusti 2018
