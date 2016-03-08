Emre Can turns down PSG move to stay in Turin: report
05 September at 11:52Midfielder Emre Can has reportedly turned down a move to French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in order to stay with the current Italian Serie A champions Juventus, as per Tuttosport.
The German international has been linked with a move away from Turin in the recently concluded transfer window but instead remained with the Seria A outfit.
However, after being axed from Juve’s Champions League squad, Can was left furious as according to him, he only stayed at the club after assurances from the club’s hierarchy.
As per the latest report, it was Can who himself rejected a move to PSG as he wanted to stay with Juventus.
However, it is believed that the French club will again try to sign the former Liverpool midfielder in the January transfer window.
