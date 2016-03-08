Juventus won the tie on penalties, and Emre Can thought that his side played very well.



"It was a friendly match but we wanted to win and we felt that on the pitch. Two excellent teams, we played well, in a nice atmosphere and in an incredible stadium. It was a nice Juventus to look at."

The midfielder was also asked about the transfer market, as Juventus have just sold Higuain and Caldara to Milan, while Bonucci will return to the Bianconeri.

"We are all focused on the team, we want to help as much as possible and do our best. What happens off the field is not our responsibility. We just have to give our best on the field."