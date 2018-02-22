England announce 23-man World Cup squad list - video
16 May at 17:20England manager Gareth Southgate has named his 23-man squad list for the World Cup in Russia.
GOALKEEPERS: Butland (Stoke), Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley)
DEFENDERS: Jones (Man Utd), Cahill (Chelsea), Walker (Man City), Trippier (Tottenham), Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Rose (Tottenham), Young (Man Utd), Stones (Man City), Maguire (Leicester)
MIDFIELDERS:Dier (Tottenham), Henderson (Liverpool), Delph (Man City), Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Lingard (Man Utd), Alli (Tottenham)
STRIKERS: Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Man Utd), Vardy (Leicester), Sterling (Man City), Welbeck (Arsenal).
