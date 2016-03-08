Gareth Southgate has announced the English national team squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures next week.Contrary to what was previously reported by multiple outlets, the young trio of Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Declan Rice have not earned themselves a call up. But Manchester United star Luka Shaw, who had not played the World Cup, is back in the side.Adam Lallana, who was injured before the World Cup too comes back in, along with Joe Gomez, who had missed out on the final squad for the tournament.