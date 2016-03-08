Fans of the English national team are not too optimistic about facing Colombia in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup, with one of them saying that "It is better to go out by losing to Colombia than by losing to Japan"England lost 1-0 to Belgium at Kaliningrad yesterday and the defeat made sure that they will face Colombia in the first knockout stages of the tournament, with Belgium set to face Japan.England fans aren't too confident about facing Colombia and one of them told CalcioMercato TV: "Its better to go out and lose to Colombia than to Japan."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)