England manager after 6-1 win: I didn't like how we conceded
25 June at 13:40England Coach Gareth Southgate was still nit-picking after his side’s 6-1 win over Panama.
Nobody was expecting the Three Lions to put the sword to their Central American opponents, but the 5-0 half-time score said different.
Southgate’s side converted two penalties and made the most of two set pieces to plunge Panama into big trouble.
Yet the second half saw the CONCACAF side score its first ever World Cup goal, prompting joyous scenes in the stands.
Southgate himself wasn’t so happy.
"I didn't like the start and I didn't like their goal at the end," he said.
"I guess the bits in the middle were pretty good, but I am being hyper-critical," Southgate, though he was admittedly smiling.
"It's strange because I enjoyed the win against Tunisia more - because of the tension and the fact you get over the line.
"We probably at times played better the other day but today we were better in front of goal. I know how many people were watching at home on a Sunday afternoon and it's great to give them something to cheer about."
Go to comments