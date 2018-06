England Coach Gareth Southgate was still nit-picking after his side’s 6-1 win over Panama. ​Nobody was expecting the Three Lions to put the sword to their Central American opponents, but the 5-0 half-time score said different.​Southgate’s side converted two penalties and made the most of two set pieces to plunge Panama into big trouble.​Yet the second half saw the CONCACAF side score its first ever World Cup goal, prompting joyous scenes in the stands.​Southgate himself wasn’t so happy."I didn't like the start and I didn't like their goal at the end," he said."I guess the bits in the middle were pretty good, but I am being hyper-critical," Southgate, though he was admittedly smiling."It's strange because I enjoyed the win against Tunisia more - because of the tension and the fact you get over the line."We probably at times played better the other day but today we were better in front of goal. I know how many people were watching at home on a Sunday afternoon and it's great to give them something to cheer about."