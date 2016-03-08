England v Sweden 2-0 Ft: as it happened...

In what promises to be another exciting quarter-final game of the FIFA World Cup, England will take on Sweden at the Samara Arena today.



England come into this game with a thrilling win over Colombia in the penalty-shootouts after the game had ended 1-1 in normal time. Harry Kane scored his sixth goal of the tournament and will be a man to watch out for.



Sweden elimintated Switzerland in the Round of 16 to progress into the quarter-finals as they picked up a solid 1-0 win. Emil Forsberg scored for them and he is expected to play an important role at Samara.



Line-ups



Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Henderson, Dele Alli, Young; Lingard, Kane, Sterling



Olsen; Krafth, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Claesson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Berg, Toivonen