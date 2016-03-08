English interest fades in Laxalt: the details
08 August at 17:15Diego Laxalt seemed rather destined to leave Milan this summer as other ideas have cropped up after failed attempts from Newcastle United and West Ham.
The English transfer window is close to shutting down later today at 5PM UK time after which they will not be able to sign players. But they will still be able to sell their players for the remainder of the European transfer window.
We understand that in the past few days, interest from West Ham and Newcastle did appear and they did hold talks with the rossoneri for the Uruguayan.
But the negotiation seemed a rather uphill one and they didn't go further than that. With time running out for them to make a deal happen, both the Hammers and Magpies backed out.
But Laxalt's agents were in Russia to hold talks with Zenit recently. Talks with them seem difficult. French clubs are interested in the left-sided player. Interest from Atalanta has faded away too.
