A petition launched on the UK Parliament website has already reached 200.000 signatures, and could mean an extra day off for Brits…

The motion has asked that next Monday, July 16th be declared a bank holiday if the Three Lions win their second ever championship.

Gareth Southgate’s men have surprised many by going so far, beating Colombia and Sweden to reach the final four.

It says: "We need this for all those supporting England, as the next day will not be pleasant for all fans."

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn responded in the affirmative, claiming that there would be "a lot of happiness around"

Trouble is, Corbyn isn’t in government, and only the Prime Minister (Theresa May) would be able to call a bank holiday.

if this happened. The final is to be played the day before, and it’s hard to imagine many people will be happy to go to work the following day.