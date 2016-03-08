Eniola Aluko involved in car accident after training: could feature in AC Milan-Juventus

Today in the afternoon Eniola Aluko, Juventus' female striker, was involved in a car accident on his way from Juventus' training centre and was transported to the hospital in Rivoli. Fortunately, nothing serious happened to the 32-year-old who joined Juventus from Chelsea last summer. Luckily, the same can be said about the other person involved in the accident, with both being in non-serious conditions after the crash detected by the Turin traffic police.



According to further reports, the English attacker is now home and could be available to play on Wednesday in the Coppa Italia matchup against AC Milan.