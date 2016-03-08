Enough criticism for Sarri: Juve took him for the Champions League

First of all, it was never going to be an easy game. Juventus played a mid-week game leading up to the clash, which Lazio didn't, instantly giving them an advantage physically. Furthermore, the Biancocelesti are currently going through a great run of form.

In other words, the outcome of the final wasn't that much of a surprise, and I don't think anyone can claim otherwise. Sure, Lazio were always going to be the underdogs, but they had already proved in the league that they could beat the Bianconeri.

The Supercoppa Italian, to tell the truth, is the least prestigious trophy of the season. Losing it is never good, but not necessarily bad either. Max Allegri, who lost more Supercoppa (3) than he won (two), was beaten by Lazio in 2017, but won the Scudetto, the Coppa Italia and reached the Champions League final in Cardiff.

In particular, the Champions League is a goal that Juventus must focus on the most. Maurizio Sarri was brought in to do better in this competition, as the Bianconeri have failed to grab the prestigious trophy in recent years. So far, he has done a great job as well, which bodes well.

Therefore, the criticism isn't fully justified. Juventus must pick their battles, choose their primary objectives, and support their manager based on that. If he manages to bring home the Champions League, then no one would even remember this final...

Following the Supercoppa Italian loss against Lazio, Maurizio Sarri has received a lot of criticism from the Juventus fan. However, although it's disappointing to lose such a game, is the criticism justified? Many of the conclusions have been exaggerated and misleading.