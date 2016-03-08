Former Serie A star Enrico Chiesa talked about the future of his son Federico during an event held in Florence yesterday night. Our reporter Giacomo Brunetti there and reported this quotes of the former Fiorentina and Parma star: “Inter and Napoli? Federico must think about the national team now, that’s a great satisfaction for him to be part of that group. He has a contract with Fiorentina and he is very happy at the club. He deserves to rest for a month because he has had a tough season not only on the pitch but also for the death of Astori, a trauma that he has yet to overcome.”