Entella president admits Juve and Napoli interest in starlet; Neapolitans lead chase

Antonio Gozzi, the president of Virtus Entella, has spoken on the future of former Sassuolo striker Dany Mota Carvalho, who has been reportedly a target of both Juventus and Napoli.



Speaking to Radio CRC, Gozzi said:



"Dany can make the difference, so one of the possibilities is to keep him to do well in Serie B. He has great technical skills, great potential, he is a boy who, after a few problems of insertion, has had a great period of maturation and I am sure he will do very well. There is the interest of Napoli; like all the big clubs, it must be taken into serious consideration, it is necessary to understand what his future will be and what the boy wants to do. For experience, I know that football players cannot be forced too much into choices, naturally for us he is a resource, having great potential, he could be a a resource that can go to a great club. Juve also asked for him, but other Serie A teams are also interested. Between Napoli and Entella there are excellent relations, a mutual esteem that counts a lot."



