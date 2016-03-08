Entourage: Inter haven't signed Man United, Liverpool target yet
07 June at 11:25Malcom’s move to Inter may not be the slam dunk we think it is right now.
According to L’Equipe, the Brazilian - who has also been linked to Liverpool and Manchester United - hasn’t been locked down as of yet.
Yesterday we reported that the Nerazzurri had managed to earn the talented midfielder’s approval for a move to the San Siro, following a dinner two days ago between sporting director Piero Ausilio and Malcom’s representatives, as well as Bordeaux’s president.
Yet speaking to a member of the 21-year-old’s entourage, L’Equipe were told that “Inter are a prestigious club that will play Champions League football, but the move hasn’t been sealed yet.”
Two things could turn the whole situation on its head - Inter need to sell €45 million’s worth by June 30th in order to respect Financial Fair Play, and the strong competition for the Brazilian star.
His 12 Ligue 1 goals and seven assists attracted a lot of attention from England (Arsenal, Spurs), Germany (Bayern) and France (PSG).
