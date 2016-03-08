Epic Fail: Chelsea can reach Champions League final

She will be the face of the Champions League for Sky Sports, but her start was not the best. Interviewed by Fuorigioco for Sunday's Gazzetta dello Sport, Ilaria D'Amico has committed a fatal error indicating that one of the favorites to raise the most elite European Cup in the sky of Madrid is Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.



"In my romantic dream I hope to see Paris Saint-Germain celebrating, because I would like to see a lot of Gigi in the final for once with a different ending, but for the final I say Juventus-Manchester City or Manchester City-Chelsea. The Bianconeri for me are the favorites, they are the team that has strengthened the most. Pay attention to Sarri's Chelsea who started great despite having little time to set up his game".



The Blues did not really qualify for this Champions League edition, they will play the Europa League group L with Paok Salonicco, Bate Borisov and Vidi.

