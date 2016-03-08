EPL: Arsenal vs Chelsea 2-0, here are the player ratings as Koscielny shined

Unai Emery's Arsenal took on Maurizio Sarri's team earlier today as the gunners cut the gap with Chelsea to 3 points with a 2 – 0 victory at the Emirates Stadium and leapfrog Manchester United into fifth on goal difference in the process. It was an entertaining game indeed as you can view our Calciomercato.com player ratings bellow right now:

HERE ARE THE ARSENAL-CHELSEA PLAYER RATINGS:

Arsenal Leno 7 Bellerin 6 Papastathopoulos 8 Koscielny 8 Kolasinac 8 Torreira 8 Xhaka 8 Guendouzi 7 Ramsey 7 Lacazette 9 Aubameyang 7

Subs Maitland-Niles 6 Iwobi 6 Elneny 6

Chelsea Arrizabalaga 6 Azpilicueta 6 Rudiger 6 Luiz 6 Alonso 7 Kante 6 Jorginho 5 Kovacic 6 Pedro 6 Hazard 5 Willian 7

Subs Barkley 6 Giroud 6 Hudson-Odoi 6

