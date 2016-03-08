EPL live: Chelsea vs Burnley 2-2, as Higuain scored for the blues

Chelsea are set to play against Burnley in the EPL, you can view the live updates bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.



MATCH PREVIEW:



- Chelsea have won six of their nine Premier League matches against Burnley (D2 L1), though they did lose this exact fixture last season (2-3).

- Burnley have only won one of their last 11 matches away to Chelsea in all competitions (D3 L7), though it was their last such match at Stamford Bridge. The Clarets haven’t won back-to-back matches at Chelsea since December 1961.

Chelsea have only lost one of their 20 Premier League matches played on a Monday at Stamford Bridge (W15 D4) – a 2-3 defeat to Manchester United on Boxing Day in 1994 under manager Glenn Hoddle.

- None of Burnley’s previous nine Premier League matches played on a Monday have ended in a draw, with the Clarets winning three and losing six of those games.

- Chelsea have lost just one of their last 20 home league games (W12 D7), 0-1 against Leicester in December. No side has conceded fewer home goals in the Premier League this term than the Blues (10, same as Liverpool).

- Burnley have won three consecutive Premier League games for the second time this season, last winning more in a row in the competition in April 2018 (a run of five).

- Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante has scored three Premier League goals this season, with all of them being the winning strike in the match – the best such 100% record in the competition this term.

- Since the start of last season, Chris Wood has scored more Premier League goals than any other Burnley player (20).

- Eden Hazard has scored nine goals in 17 Premier League games played on a Monday, more than any other Chelsea player in the competition. He netted a brace in his last such game, against West Ham earlier this month.

- Burnley’s Dwight McNeil has been directly involved in eight Premier League goals this season (3 goals, 5 assists), the joint-most of any teenager in the competition (level with Ryan Sessegnon). The last teenager to score a Premier League goal against Chelsea was Marcus Rashford for Man Utd in April 2017.



LIVE COMMENTARY:

